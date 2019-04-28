A senior employee of the cash-strapped Jet Airways committed suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday (April 26) due to severe depression as he was suffering from cancer.

A 45-year-old Shailesh Singh, who was working as a technician at the airline's operation department ended his life by jumping off from the terrace of a four-storeyed building in Nalasapora East in Maharashtra. He was rushed to the Alliance hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, he was suffering from stomach cancer from the past 3 years and was under severe depression as he was facing financial problems due to his ailment and treatments. His family members said that he was on leave without pay.

On Friday, Singh was discharged from the hospital but his pain was still unbearable and he was very much frustrated about this. The doctors had suggested him for further chemotherapy as there was no relief for him from the pain.

After returning from the hospital he went to the building's terrace and sat on the parapet for a while and then jumped off from the building, ending his life. The police did not find any suicide letter from him or his residence. Singh is survived by his wife and four children. One of his sons is also working at the same department of the airlines.

As per functionaries of Jet Airways Staff and Employees Association, however, Singh was facing "financial constraints" as employees of the grounded airline have not got salaries for a long time," reports PTI.

However, the police have registered a case of accidental death and have initiated an investigation over the matter. This is the first suicide of an employee of the company after Jet Airways had fully cancelled its operations due to the financial crisis.