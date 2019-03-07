The engine of a Mumbai-bound train, along with three of its coaches, got detached from the rest of the train and ran for a short distance on Thursday morning, Central Railway officials said. The accident took place at around 8.30 am near Kalyan station in Thane district when the engine of the Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express, which had a total of 15 coaches, separated from its 12 other coaches.

Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi told news agency IANS, "There are no casualties... We shall find out what led to this." The train was later attached to its coaches and it resumed the journey to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The distance that the engine covered without its coaches is not yet known. Also, this incident disrupted suburban and long-distance services for some time. Back in 2018, six wagons of a goods train in Odisha travelled for two kilometres without an engine.