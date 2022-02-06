Conspiracy theorists all across the world have long been claiming that advanced aliens have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years. Even though the scientific community and space experts have several times dismissed these claims, conspiracy theorists strongly believe in this theory, and they often cite UFO sightings to substantiate their arguments. And now, fresh reports suggest that multiple UFOs have been spotted in the skies of Taiwan on February 05, 2022.

Authorities deny military activities

The alleged UFO sighting happened in Taitung county. In a video that has now gone viral online, multiple glowing lights can be seen hovering in the night skies.

As the video caught the attention of netizens, authorities came forward and made it clear that there were no military activities in the skies on that particular day.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the bright objects spotted in the skies flickered on and off several times, and this alleged UFO event lasted for over four minutes.

Scott C Waring analyzed UFO video

The UFO video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. After analyzing the clip, Waring, without any doubts confirmed that this sighting is authentic proof of alien existence on earth. He also added that this advanced alien species could be monitoring activities in Taiwan.

"It's a recording of two women who were out for a walk in farmland community of Taitung, Taiwan. No huge shopping centres, or big city areas at all. These are not searchlights. There is no such reason in a farm community to have such things. Especially since this was not over the actual city, but far out near the mountains. This is all flat farm fields community surrounded by lush green mountains on all sides! Even the Taiwan military denied it was them and had no clue as to what it could be. The whole sighting lasted only 4 minutes, but the video is 100% proof that alien craft are visiting Taiwan," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.