A creepy video recently submitted to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is now the hottest debating topic among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, apparently captured from the skies of Tucson, Arizona, a UFO fleet can be hovering in a formation.

UFO sighting sparks alien debate

The eyewitness who saw this event claimed that the UFO lights were orange in color, and he made it clear that these objects appeared from nowhere in the night skies. He also added that these flying objects were flying in a pattern.

The strange clip was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. As always, Waring once again assured that this sighting is authentic proof of alien existence, and he once again propagated the theory that extraterrestrials are visiting earth for several years.

This time, Waring also added that this sighting could be indicating the return of Phoenix Lights, a series of strange UFO events that perplexed people and authorities alike in 1997.

"These objects must have been seen by hundreds of eyewitnesses in Tucson. Arizona is not far from where the famous Phoenix Lights Incident occurred back in March of 1997. These may be the same craft. There are a lot of similarities, for instance, the shape of the lights, the speed, the number of crafts. It looks like Arizona is a UFO hotbed of activity," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Netizens suspect alien presence on earth

The video shared by Waring on his YouTube channel has now gone viral, and it has made his followers believe that alien existence on earth is real. However, skeptics claim that these flying objects could be actually either helicopters or drones with bright lights.

A few days back, another UFO event had happened in Manhattan. The UFO event in Manhattan was so compelling, as the eye witness captured a disc-shaped flying object screeching across the skies in camera.