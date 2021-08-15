A mysterious video that was recently submitted to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The video apparently shot from Manhattan on August 07 shows a dark disc-shaped UFO hovering in the skies. The object was apparently moving at a very slow speed, and the witness was quick to take his smartphone to record the event.

Self-styled UFO researcher assures alien presence

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. After analyzing the video, Waring assured that these UFO events are concrete evidence of alien presence on earth. He also added that an advanced alien species from a different civilization is continuously monitoring human activities.

"At first I thought it might be a smoke ring made by a volcano amusement ride, but it is unlikely there is anything like that open let alone working during covid. Then I thought it could be a dark cloud that got hit by a wind stream...which might explain it shooting away at the end of the 57-second video. But I have a feeling it's much more. I believe it's an alien craft, disc-shaped, and has a black smoke tinting (coloring) on its clock around it. I do think this is an alien craft observing the public below. Aliens are watching us," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

UFO video baffles netizens

The video which was later shared by Waring on his YouTube channel has gone viral, and many viewers who have watched this clip have shared their theory to explain this bizarre sighting. Even though most of the viewers consider this video authentic and proof of alien presence, skeptics called this clip fabricated using computer graphics.

A few days back, another UFO video had gone viral on online spaces, and it showed a glowing flying vessel deploying smaller objects to the ground in Brazil.