A strange video apparently captured from the night skies of Tampa, Florida is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, already submitted to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), multiple glowing orbs can be seen hovering in the skies, and at times, they align in a triangular shape.

Mysterious flying orbs spark debate

The video was captured by a person who was driving a car in the night. After spotting the mysterious lights, the eyewitness stopped the car and captured the event on camera.

"Never before seen lights in the sky. And I have been living in Tampa for half my life. There were lights in the sky in a prominent formation. They moved, changed colors then disappeared. I can't remember how long I was watching, but it was a good amount of time," says the witness.

Scott C Waring analyzed the video

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan. As usual, Waring suggested that this UFO event is another evidence of alien existence on earth. Waring's followers also believe the same and they too claimed that an advanced extraterrestrial species have been visiting the earth for several years.

"The objects have a reddish glow to them and fly together in the same direction. The objects were flying and each seems to be about the size of a car. Fantastic raw footage of a UFO fleet over Tampa. Many times I have said there is an alien base below Florida and it extends out into the ocean floor for about 50-70km. These UFOs came from that location. 100% proof that UFOs often want us to see them by deliberately lighting up," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few days back, popular American physicist Michio Kaku claimed that UFOs which baffled the US Navy officials might be using technology that humans are not familiar with. Kaku also suggested that these flying vessels might be having an alien origin.