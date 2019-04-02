Veteran Tamil actor-director J Mahendran passed away on April 02, 2019. Mahendran has been undergoing treatment of age-related illness in a Chennai hospital since March 27. The news of Mahendran's death has been confirmed by his son John.

Even though Mahendran started his career as a story writer, he later forayed into direction, and during the last stages of his career, he established himself as a character actor too. As the entire Kollywood is mourning the death of the legendary filmmaker, International Business Times, India presents you the list of five evergreen Mahendran movies which you should not miss.

Mullum Malarum

'Mullum Malarum' directed by Mahendran was released in 1978 on the auspicious Independence Day. The film starred Rajinikanth in the lead role, and this movie's box-office success played a crucial role in elevating the Superstar's stardom which was at that time in its early phase. In the movie, Rajinikanth played the role of Kaali, a winch operator at a village power plant and this spectacular performance garnered him appreciation from all corners.

During those times, J Mahendran was a mentor figure to Rajinikanth, and in many interviews, the actor has made it clear that he is very much obliged to Mahendran for shaping his career.

Uthiripookkal

J Mahendran's 'Uthiripookkal' is considered a landmark in the history of Tamil cinema. With newcomers like Vijayan, Ashwini, Madhumalini, Charuhasan, Master Haja Sheriff and Baby Anju in the lead roles, J Mahendran crafted a heart-touching flick that still lives in the minds of Tamil movie lovers.

For 'Uthiripookkal', J Mahendran won the best director (Tamil) honour in Filmfare awards. In 2013, IBN included 'Uthiripookkal' in the list of 100 greatest Indian films of all time.

Nenjathai Killathe

'Nenjathai Killathe' is a critically acclaimed movie directed by J Mahendran, and it was released in 1980. The film starred Suhasini, Sarath Babu, Mohan and Pratap K. Pothen in prominent roles. The film won three awards each at the 28th National Film Awards and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards in 1981. As the film became a huge hit at the box-office, it was dubbed and released in Telugu as Mouna Geetham.

Johnny

J Mahendran made 'Johnny' with Rajinikanth in 1980. The film featured Rajinikanth in dual roles, and it also had Sridevi playing another prominent role. Ilayaraja's scores in this film are still considered evergreen and are very much demanded in Tamil music channels and radio.

Upon its release, the film emerged as a critical and commercial success, and audiences praised Rajinikanth and Sridevi for their fantabulous performances.

Theri and Petta

'Theri' directed by Atlee and 'Petta' directed by Karthick Subbaraj featured J Mahendran playing strong character roles. Even though J Mahendran started acting in the final stages of his career, he proclaimed that he is a wonderful performer both on and off screen.

In 'Petta', J Mahendran played the role of Vanamaamalai, a labour minister with grey shades. However, in 'Petta', Mahendran played a positive role, that of Rajapandi, a character that gets killed by his own son.