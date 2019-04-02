Kollywood has lost one of the finest filmmakers in the form of J Mahendran, who passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday, 2 April at his residence in Chennai.

His son John Mahendran announced the news on Twitter and wrote, ""DIRECTOR MAHENDRAN PASSED AWAY THIS MORNING. [sic]" He was not keeping well for some time. The filmmaker was recently admitted to a private hospital and was on ventilator.

Mahendran's body will be kept for the public homage at his residence at 10 am and the final rites of the veteran will be performed at 5 pm.

He was born in 1939 and got his early education in n Ilayangudi and Madurai. He had interest in writing since a very young age as he was active in stage plays during his college days.

Legendary Tamil actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MGR had spotted his talent and asked him to pen screenplay for Ponniyin Selvan. But the project got delayed. Mahendran got breakthrough in Naam Moovar in 1966. Since then, he wrote scripts for over 25 movies.

After penning stories for over dozen movies that include Jayalalithaa's Panakkara Pillai and Sivaji Ganeshan's Thanga Pathakkan. He turned filmmaker with Rajinikanth-starrer Mullum Malarum, which turned out to be a career-changing film of the Tamil superstar. Some of his fine films includes, Johnny and Nenjathai Killadhey.

He had also acted in many movies and was recently seen in the films like Rajinikanth's Petta, Vijay Sethupathi's Seethakaathi and Boomerang.

Many celebrities have expressed their condolence over the death. Check out the comments made by some of them below:

A.R.Murugadoss: It is deeply saddening to hear the demise of one of the pioneer filmmaker #Mahendran sir. You and your films live forever in our hearts sir. Rest in peace.

pcsreeram: #Mahendran

He spoke less and his films spoke more.

To me his films were of great inspiration

How can I forget the sleepless night I had after watching "uthripookal"

May his soul rest on peace.

Director Ahmed: Deeply saddened to hear this..RIP #Mahendran sir. Rest in peace.

Music director Ghibran: I'm deeply saddened and disturbed by the demise of our veteran director #Mahendran Sir. A very humane personality and one of the finest director of our times. #RIPMahendran

