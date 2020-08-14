As the pressure on the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police continues to rise over Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has made an explosive statement on how 'murders' have been converted into 'suicides' in the industry over the last few decades.

Sharing his views on Sushant's untimely death, Mukesh Khanna said, "I have been in the industry for 30-40 years. This is not the first time that such a murder has happened. Such murders have been converted into suicides and no one challenged it."

Citing a popular case of suicide, the Shaktimaan actor, without taking any names, added, "Long back, one heroine jumped from 18th floor of her house, there was no investigation and it was declared a suicide. Someone could have pushed her too. Numerous people have jumped off, and many have been found hanging, as if there are no other ways of committing suicide."

'Daal me kuch kaala hai'

Pushing the block for CBI inquiry on Sushant's death, he said, "The family has the right to speak, not the netas or government. The industry has lost a beautiful person, why should the family be asked to be quiet? No state has the right to stall CBI, even Mamata Banerjee had stalled it before."

Khanna also added that 'daal me kuch kaala hai (something appears fishy)' while commenting on the Maha govt's repeated attempts to oppose a CBI inquiry.

"For a moment, hypothetically consider it a suicide. The probe, whether done by Maharashtra or Bihar govenrments or CBI, will prove that it was a suicide. Someone opposing a CBI inquiry shows something is amiss and raises eyebrows," the Mahabharat actor said.

He concluded, "I respect Balasaheb Thackeray sahab a lot, so I feel bad that this government says that they wouldn't allow CBI probe. Who are you? Are you trying to hide something" The whole nation wants CBI, why Uddhav sarkar is stalling it."