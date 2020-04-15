Sonakshi Sinha's Ramayana fiasco is getting stretched day by day. It's been a year since clueless Dabbang fame failed to answer the question related to Ramayana on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, but the trollers are finding different ways to bring up her name, ever since the DD Ramayana has been re-aired.

A Quick Recap - Sonakshi Sinha, appeared on KBC 11, and was unable to answer 'For whom Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani Booti'. Trollers dragged her name and she became the favourite meme material for the netizens. Fast forward to 2020, the coronavirus outbreak affected the world. Our government decided to re-run the mythological shows. Enter Shaktiman aka Mukesh Khanna, who took a sly dig at Sonakshi and said the shows like Ramayana and Mahabharat will help people like Sonakshi to gain some knowledge about Hindu mythology.

Meanwhile, when DD posted a poll based on a similar question that was asked to Sonakshi, a year ago, they unknowingly triggered the troll brigade and Sona became a meme material, once again.

Now, 'Khamoshing' all the trollers and hinting a befitting reply towards Mukesh Khanna, Daddy Shatrughan Sinha said "what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?"

Shaktiman has finally broken his silence on the same and said that his intension was not to target Sonakshi. He said, "People have blown my comment out of proportion and presented it wrongly to Shatruji. I have known him for long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi's name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. My intention was not to target her."

"I am shocked to see how the current generation is not aware of many things. Recently, I was watching a video in which an IT student didn't know whose maternal uncle Kans was. Someone even answered 'Duryodhan' to that question," he added, as per the TOI report.

Tik Tok generation is clueless about Ramayana

He pointed out that millennial nowadays are more inclined towards Tik Tok and making videos rather than learning about the great mythology we have. Khanna said, "I am not claiming that I am the guardian of Ramayan and Hindu literature, but as a citizen of India, I do feel that it is our duty to introduce our literature and history to today's generation because they are more interested in TikTok and Harry Potter."

"Once again, if Shatruji feels that taking Sonakshi's name was a mistake, then yes, it is. But, it was not intentional," he added.