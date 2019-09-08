Muharram/Ashura falls on the tenth day of the Muharram month (the first month in the Islamic calendar). This is unlike the western calendar which marks the New Year's on December 31st. The Islamic calendar is according to the sighting of the crescent moon.

The month of Muharram is considered the holiest month for Muslims after the month of Ramzan.

Significance of Ashura

In 2019, Ashura or Youm-e-Ashura falls on September 10. It is the tenth day of Muharram and is observed differently by Shia and Sunni Muslims around the world.

During the first ten days of the Muharram month, Shia Muslims observe a fast to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, and his family members along with the sacrifices made in the Battle of Karbala. Many Shiites participate in processions and self-flagellation.

In Sunnis, Ashura marks the day when Moses was saved from the Egyptians by Allah. Sunni Muslims observe this day with a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset.

The month of Muharram marks the period when Prophet Mohammed travelled from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD. This journey is often referred to as Hijri, meaning migration. This led to the increasing persecution from the Quraysh tribe of mecca.

Since this day is set aside for mourning, there are not many wishes you can send but you can send messages wishing good luck and good deeds for the new year.

May all the praises and thanks be to Allah. To whom belongs all that is in heaven & in the earth. Have a blessed Muharram!

You alone we worship and you alone we ask for help, for each and everything. May your faith in him always bring you peace and prosperity...Have a blessed Muharram!

May Allah bless:

Your days with happiness;

Your weeks with prosperity;

Your months with contentment;

And your years with love and peace

May Allah flood your life

with happiness on this occasion,

Your heart with love,

Your soul with spirtual,

Your mind with wisdom,

Muharram wishes.

Let us believe in the messenger of Allah and follow the light which has been sent down with him. Happy Muharram