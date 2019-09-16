Dulha Mil Gaya director Mudassar Aziz has found love once again. After a much-publicised break-up with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, Mudassar has now found comfort in the arms of Gangs of Wasseypur actress, Huma Qureshi.

Huma and Mudassar not only keep showering each other with praises, love, hugs and kisses on social media platforms, but also have high regard for each other. The duo seems to be head-over-heels in love. Aziz might has found his 'true' love but there was a time when he was bruised by a bad break-up with Sushmita Sen that was written about in all papers.

Talking about his break-up, Mudassar had told DNA, "When people said that I was seeing Sushmita and even when they said that we had split, I did not react. It is not just in good taste, I feel. But yes, news about my relationship disturbed my parents greatly. I'm from a middle-class background and you know how sensitive it is for parents to read about their son's relationship in the papers. It affected my relationship with my parents. They did not know how to take it."

He had further said, "She is a lovely person and I adore and respect her for the decisions she has taken in her life. She has lived life on her own terms. Not many can do that."

Talking about what became a deal-breaker for the two, Aziz had said, "When you don't know an individual and look at someone from the outside, you imagine that person in a certain way. That feeling may get substituted when you get to know the person up close and personal. The same thing happened to me. The adjective just changed. But let's not read between the lines too much. I bear no grudges and I don't want to dissect what we had. I'm focusing on my career to grow as a film-maker."