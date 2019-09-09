After Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood seems to have found a new love story. Buzz is that Gangs of Wasseypur actress Huma Qureshi might be dating director Mudassar Aziz. The duo, who kept their relationship private for so long, seem to not want to keep it hidden anymore.

While the rumours of something brewing between the couple kept doing rounds, it was Mudassar's birthday when Huma Qureshi almost made it official with her birthday wish for him. She wrote, "It sure has been a hell of a ride. I'm so proud of everything you do and the man you are! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true. Happy Birthday baba Mudassar. Sending love from saat samundar paar. Stay smiling always. Love you more than you know (sic)."

Making a heart emoji, Mudassar wrote, "Phew it's hard to reply to this. A soul as gorgeous as you are finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am. Clearly then, I'm the lucky one! I won't thank you because I actually can't do that enough. I'd rather just sit back and gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads."

A Mumbai Mirror report stated, "Their close friends are aware of their relationship and are happy for them. Huma and Mudassar even brought in the New Year's together in London and keep cheering for each other's achievements on the social media."

A decade earlier, Mudassar Aziz was in a relationship with Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. "When people said that I was seeing Sushmita and even when they said that we had split, I did not react. It is not just in good taste, I feel. But yes, news about my relationship disturbed my parents greatly. I'm from a middle class background and you know how sensitive it is for parents to read about their son's relationship in the papers. It affected my relationship with my parents. They did not know how to take it," Mudassar had said in an interview with DNA.