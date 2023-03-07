Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to her Instagram handle and was 'glad' that Nawazzudin Siddiqui broke his silence over ex-wife Aaliya's allegations. "Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab (sir)...," she wrote.

"Silence does not always give us peace... I am glad you issued this statement (folding hands emoji)," Kangana said. Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram on Monday and shared a long note clarifying his stance after his ex-wife Aaliya shared some videos and accused him of throwing her and kids out of his house.

His statement read, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (show) will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express--1. First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids."

This isn't the first time Kangana has supported Nawazuddin. In February this year, Kangana reacted to the video of Aaliya where she shared the verbal spat with her ex-husband as he stood outside the gate of the house.

Kangana then wrote, "Itna dukk ho raha hai yeh sab dekh ke...Nawaz saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai...unhone apna sab kuch family ko de diya, kai saal rent pe rahe rickshaw mein TWS ki shoot pe aate the abhi last year toh yeh Bangalow? sad looking all these...(Nawaz sir is being humiliated like this outside his home...he gave his everything to his family, he stayed at a rented place for several years..he used to take a rickshaw to TWS shoot. Only last year he bought this bungalow and now his ex-wife came to claim it)..so sad." [sic]

She also wrote, "I never met the ex-wife but now suddenly she has taken over the bungalow and not allowing him to enter, I just saw he is standing on the road and she is making videos of such a big star, kya badmashi hai yeh (what wickedness is this), I feel like crying... it's not easy to make money from acting jobs, actors work very hard, how can she just decide to keep the house and lock him outside like that." [sic]

In July 2021, Kangana announced that Nawazuddin will be working on her next production, Tiku Weds Sheru.