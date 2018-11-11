Last Sunday on MTV Splitsvilla 11, Kabir and Maera won the Bae Watch Session challenge with their outstanding performance beating the team of Shagun and Monal, Samyuktha and Simba and Shruti and Rohan. And now Kabir and Maera will get a special power to take away immunity from two ideal matches.

Meanwhile, Maera will again pick up a fight with Samyuktha tonight as Simba once again has switched sides. Maera's harsh words to Samyuktha irked Simba to such an extent that he told Maera that she should be fortunate that he doesn't hit girls.

On other hand, Roshni and Anshuman, who became an ideal match last week, will go on a romantic date and share a warm kiss. Other couples too will get a 'we time' where they will express their love for each other.

Meanwhile, two special entrants Gaurav and Mehak, who are the ex lovers of Splitsvillains, will cause disruption between the existing couples with their shocking revelations.

But whose exes these two are?

Stay tuned for MTV Splitsvilla 11 live updates at 7 pm today.