MTV Roadies Real Heroes is getting murkier with every episode as gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa were seen getting into a heated argument which teamed up with verbal spat and loud voices.

On this Sunday's episode of Roadies Real Heroes, contestants of every gang were supposed to lift their gang leaders on a palanquin. Rannvijay Singha, who plays the Ringmaster in this year's season, decided to make the task a little more difficult to the contestants by adding a new twist in it. During the task, if contestants got dehydrated and wanted to drink water, each water bottle consumed would add 5 kg weight onto their palanquin. Whoever would win the task would get an advantage but Neha was apprehensive whether her team would be able to lift her carefully.

But things got murkier when Prince accused Neha of stopping people to join his team. "Strong contestant ko vote out kardo (vote out strong contestants)," Prince said during the vote night.

This didn't go down well with Neha and she got into a heated argument with him, calling him stupid.

"If I want to make Prince's gang weak, I had the option to send somebody who I thought is weak into Prince's gang. I have never gone screaming from the rooftop whether I have won or not. I won last year, and the year before that and the first time I am saying it out loud... Because you guys are just stupid," Neha said.

Other gang leaders such as Raftaar and Sandeep came to the actress' support, while Nikhil supported Prince and blamed Neha for not letting two contestants join their favourite gang leader's team in the previous episode.

Task ki tension aur vote out ki dhokebaazi se bach kaun saka yahan?

Apne saaye se bhi bharosa hatt jaayega.



