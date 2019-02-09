It is an understood fact that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's presence will be critical in the Indian team's plans for the World Cup. The veteran has shown good form in Australia and New Zealand and his presence behind the stumps is a massive boost for the captain and bowlers. His constant inputs to the spinners hold great value, one which is cherished by the bowlers.

However, there is still contention over his batting position and now, Yuvraj Singh has weighed in on the issue. According to the left-hander, Dhoni's presence in the side is extremely crucial and as a wicket-keeper, he can control the game which will be great for the captain.

'He has a great cricket brain'

"I think Mahi (Dhoni) has a great cricket brain. And as a wicket-keeper, you are in the best position to monitor the game and he has done that fantastically over the years. He has been a great captain. (He is) with the young players and guiding Virat (Kohli) all the time," Yuvraj said after being announced as the brand ambassador of sports-tech startup LivePools.

"So, I feel his presence is very important in decision-making. He had a fantastic tournament in Australia and it is good to see him hit the ball how he used to do, and I wish him all the best," he added.

As far his batting position is concerned, Yuvraj says that the former captain would be the best judge of this question.

Dhoni has found immense support in Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma. While Kohli believes he will the perfect person at number 5, Rohit Sharma said number 4 could be ideal for him.

Coach Ravi Shastri even said that the people criticising Dhoni do not really understand the game and that the seasoned campaigner holds tremendous value in the side.

"Nobody is good enough to criticise MS Dhoni. If you talk about him, do you even know anything about cricket? Dhoni is like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. These guys come once in 30-40 years. He is an ornament to the game. He has been the captain of a number one Test team, and has two World Cups to his name," the coach said.