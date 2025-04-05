MS Dhoni's parents attend CSK match at Chepauk, Ziva- Sakshi cheer him up despite loss to KL Rahul's Delhi Captains

On Saturday, during the ongoing IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings clashed with Delhi Capitals amid speculation about MS Dhoni's retirement. Rumours also circulated that Dhoni might lead the CSK side due to uncertainty surrounding current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's fitness.

The clash between CSK and DC had Thala's fans cheering loudly, but what truly caught eagle-eyed viewers' attention was the presence of MS Dhoni's parents, Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This was the first time his parents attended an IPL match in Chennai since Dhoni's association with CSK began in 2008. His wife, Sakshi, and daughter, Ziva, were also present—regulars at CSK's home games.

Seeing MS Dhoni's parents watching their son play sparked Dhoni's retirement rumours on the internet

There were speculations that MS Dhoni might lead CSK if regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to recover in time from a blow to his unprotected elbow, which he sustained during the match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last Sunday.

However, those rumours were put to rest when Gaikwad walked out for the toss, confirming his fitness and putting an end to any hopes of a nostalgic captaincy return for Dhoni.

At the toss, Gaikwad said, "My elbow is good, eager to go." As a result, Dhoni stuck to his usual role behind the stumps, and fans might see more of him in action when Chennai comes out to chase.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming said it was up to Dhoni to take the call on his batting slot.

"It's a time thing - MS judges it. His knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving OK, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick, so he will gauge on the day what he can give us.

"If the game's in the balance, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. It's about balancing that," said Fleming.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai by 25 runs with Dhoni unbeaten on 30.

Chennai Super Kings found themselves in trouble at Chepauk after losing five wickets for just 74 runs in their chase of 184 against the Delhi Capitals. With the top order crumbling, veteran MS Dhoni walked out to bat, sparking excitement among fans hoping for a classic rescue act.

Earlier in the match, KL Rahul anchored Delhi's innings with a brilliant 77, helping the Capitals post a competitive total of 184 runs.