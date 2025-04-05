Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have failed to live up to their fans' expectations this season, securing just one win so far.

In their Friday clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Hardik Pandya-led side failed to chase down a target of 204 runs and eventually lost the match by 12 runs.

MI looked promising when Suryakumar Yadav stepped up and played a brilliant knock, scoring a quickfire 67 before falling in the final stages of the innings. Heading into the last over, Mumbai Indians needed 22 runs. Hardik Pandya started the over with a six, but on the next ball, he hit it to deep square leg and surprisingly didn't take a single. This decision, along with tight bowling from LSG, cost MI the game.

The loss didn't sit well with either skipper Hardik Pandya as well as MI owner Akash Ambani. Akash appeared visibly distressed, and his facial expressions reflected clear frustration. Hardik, despite taking a five-wicket haul earlier in the match, was seen throwing his bat in anger after the defeat.

? A RARE SCENE IN CRICKET. ?



- Tilak Varma who came in as an impact player, retired out before the final over. ? pic.twitter.com/oqg6JwRNiV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 4, 2025

Netizens slammed the MI management for their poor execution.

Akash Ambani is going to remove Hardik Pandya from captaincy? {Mark My Words} pic.twitter.com/MtODQb8LEy — Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) April 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya explained the decision to retire Tilak Varma during their 12-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya cited the need for quick runs as the reason behind the move.

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that it was he who made the bold call during an intense run chase. MI's impact substitute Tilak Varma made 25 off 23 balls before he retired out.

'Win as a team and lose as a team' – Hardik Pandya

Speaking to the broadcasters at the end of the game, Hardik Pandya said, "Disappointing when you lose. If we had to be honest, in the field, 10-12 runs, we gave too much. We fell short in the end. As a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team; we lose as a team. I take full ownership."

Hardik Pandya said, "Always enjoyed my bowling. I don't have many options, but I read the wicket and use smarter options. I never go for wickets, but I try to make batters make mistakes. Today was one of those days."

On Point table

After four games this season, MI now have just two points and is languishing at the bottom half of the table. The Men in Blue and Gold will return to Mumbai to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.

Earlier in the match, Hardik won the toss and opted to bowl first. The MI captain delivered a standout performance with the ball, becoming the first skipper in IPL history to take a five-wicket haul in a match. Despite his efforts, LSG managed to post a challenging total of 207.

So far, Hardik has led MI in 17 matches, with only five wins to his name.