Salman Khan's Sikandar was released on Eid, March 30, but has struggled at the box office. The action drama, directed by AR Murugadoss, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

The film marked Salman Khan's comeback to the big screen after more than a year. Cinephiles and critics had high expectations, but with each passing day, Sikandar has been receiving negative reviews, which has significantly impacted its box office performance. The film has yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India.

Warda Nadiadwala's vs trolls: Take 1

Amid Sikandar's poor performance, producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Nadiadwala, allegedly engaged in a war of words with fans trolling the film.

Warda took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of Salman's fans cheering for Sikandar in a theatre, captioning it, "Yoooo-hooo! Sikandar is ruling the hearts of fans!"

She also posted a video showing a crowd outside a theatre watching Salman's film, writing,"Yass! Even if a million people wish you ill, it doesn't matter—only what is destined by God happens."

Sharing a clip of fans dancing inside theatres, she added, "A strong response from the audience!"

However, her response didn't sit well with many social media users.

She Deleted them all — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) April 2, 2025

A Reddit user criticized Bollywood actors and producers, posting, "I don't know why Bollywood actors and producers are so delusional. No wonder 80% of movies don't work."

Another commented, Yeah, they treat the audience like the enemy."

Yoooo-hooo Sikandar ka Fans ke dillon pe Raaj ❤️?? https://t.co/f89tH24mmw — Warda S Nadiadwala ? (@WardaNadiadwala) April 2, 2025

A different user added, "These people like to stay delusional. They can't take constructive criticism at all."

Jawaab Audience ka karara jawab ???❤️ https://t.co/Dt7kmpT1iv — Warda S Nadiadwala ? (@WardaNadiadwala) April 2, 2025

One fan accused producers of ruining Salman Khan's career, commenting, "Have some shame! Would you not stop until you destroy Salman Khan's career?"

Get well soon!!! — Warda S Nadiadwala ? (@WardaNadiadwala) April 2, 2025

Another user tagged Warda and wrote, "How can you be so shameless?"

This didn't go well with Warda, and she lashed out in a now-deleted reply. When one user called her a "Jaahil aurat" (ignorant woman), she responded, "Get well soon."

Yass Muddai lakh bura chahe toh kya hota hai wahi hota hai ho manzure Khuda Bhagwaan God hota hai??❤️ https://t.co/lLQvAQLcho — Warda S Nadiadwala ? (@WardaNadiadwala) April 2, 2025

Yayyyeeee love u Agra ❤️? https://t.co/RuF9IZXNtG — Warda S Nadiadwala ? (@WardaNadiadwala) April 2, 2025

Another fan replied to Warda, sharing screenshots of her replies where she allegedly abused Salman's fans.

The fan wrote, "This kind of language is unexpected from you, ma'am. At least, you should come forward and accept the failure. Paid reviews have never been associated with Salman, sir. Ups and downs happen in the industry, but what's the harm in accepting the verdict?"

Not just critics, even Salman Khan fans are disappointed with Sikandar. The film, in four days, has managed to earn just Rs 84 crore at the Indian box office, with Rs 26 crore on day 1 and 29 crore on day 2.