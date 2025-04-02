Salman Khan's Sikandar struggles at box office: Shows cancelled, replaced by Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan

Salman Khan's fans were in for a treat as their favorite star's film, Sikandar, was released on Sunday, March 30. However, despite the fandom and excitement, this time, Salman Khan's film failed to make an impact.

Sikandar faces show cancellations amid low demand; replaced by L2 Empuraan

Moviegoers who watched the film took to social media to criticise it amid negative reviews and a lackluster response. Now, it has been reported that several shows were cancelled in many theaters due to low demand. Sikandar's shows have been replaced by Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan.

In cities like Surat, Indore, and Ahmedabad, Sikandar was replaced with other films due to limited audience turnout.

The night shows of Sikandar at PVR Inox Nariman Point and Metro Inox were also cancelled and replaced by The Diplomat.

Meanwhile, according to The Times of India, while many shows of Sikandar have not been cancelled in Mumbai, some cinemas, including the G7 multiplex—which encompasses the renowned Gaiety-Galaxy—increased the number of screenings.

The film continued to run there without cancellations, despite reports of some screenings having very low audience attendance.

A trade analyst told Bollywood Hungama, "We didn't find any instance of the show getting cancelled in Mumbai."

"There were shows where the number of viewers was in single digits, but on the first two days, no show got canceled due to no audience. However, the same happened in Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Indore, especially in areas where there was little or no Eid effect."

Reportedly, two night shows in Surat were replaced with Gujarati films All The Best Pandya and Umbarro.

Box Office Report

Salman Khan's Eid release, Sikandar, witnessed a major drop in earnings after the Eid holiday. On Tuesday, the film managed to earn Rs 19.5 crore (net), according to Sacnilk.

Salman Khan's film opened on Sunday with Rs 26 crore.

On Eid (Monday), the film saw a slight jump, minting ₹29 crore. Salman Khan's Eid comeback, Sikandar, raked in Rs 74.5 crore in three days, while the film was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Sikandar marked Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first on-screen collaboration. The film also marked Salman Khan's first project with A.R. Murugadoss, who previously directed Aamir Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.

Apart from Salman and Rashmika, Sikandar features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in key roles.