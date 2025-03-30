It's Sikandar day as Salman Khan's highly anticipated film has finally hit theaters, generating immense excitement among Bhaijaan's fans. Cinephiles have flocked to cinemas to watch their favorite stars' latest release.

However, a few die-hard fans who worship Salman Khan have taken their devotion to the next level by garlanding his poster in celebration.

Visuals outside Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai

Apart from that, several clips have surfaced showing Salman Khan's fans cutting cakes and celebrating March 30 as Sikandar Day. Another viral clip captures fans grooving to the Zohra Jabeen song featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, one devoted fan took his admiration to the next level by purchasing tickets worth a staggering Rs 1.72 lakh. He distributed them for free, clarifying that it was not a sponsored event.

Thrissur Ragam Theatre #Sikandar Movie crowd another level



Sikandar Review - ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 #SalmanKhan is back with best Story — Firoz Khan (@FirozKh63798030) March 30, 2025

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar has already earned ₹3.76 crore in India across all languages.

In an interview with The Times of India, director AR Murugadoss discussed the challenges of filming on such a massive scale. He revealed that the team had to manage crowds of 10,000 to 20,000 people on set, requiring tight security and meticulous coordination.

"Salman sir is completely different. The scale of Sikandar was massive—we often had scenes with 10,000 to 20,000 people on set. Managing such large crowds required high security and intense coordination. Our schedule was demanding, and it became even more hectic due to security threats. After that, security was tightened, and the screening process for all the extra artists took 2-3 hours daily. Their entries and checkups consumed a major part of our day, often delaying our shoot until the early hours of the morning. Our biological cycles were thrown off, but once we adapted, it became routine. Despite the challenges, the energy on set remained incredibly positive," said the director.

For the unversed, Salman Khan plays dual roles—Sanjay Rajkot and Sikandar—in this newly released film. The story follows a courageous young man's fight against corruption and his quest for justice, packed with action, drama, and intense confrontations.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Music is composed by Pritam and the background score is by Santhosh Narayanan. Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss.