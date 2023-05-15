Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a cricketer, he is an emotion for many. Cricket buffs or fans who even remotely watch cricket love MS Dhoni not just for his batting or wicket-keeping skills but also for the sweet little gestures that he does for his fans and fellow cricketers. This is exactly what happened on Sunday night after CSK VS KKR's match.

Although Dhoni's team lost the match to KKR at Chepauk, CSK players and Dhoni were overwhelmed with the love and adulation they got from fans and the team thanked the fans in the final lap of honor after CSK's final league match.

MS Dhoni gives his autograph to Sunil Gavaskar on his shirt

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Dhoni is playing in his last IPL. While he himself has not confirmed it, Chennai fans cheered for Dhoni and his team. Post the match presentation CSK players walked around their home stadium, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar chased down the pack of players and asked CSK star Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his autograph. The former India captain, in fact, asked Dhoni to autograph his shirt, a touching tribute from one legend of the game to the other.

"Players like him come once in a century, not even once in a generation," Sunil Gavaskar echoed the sentiment of millions of fans after MS Dhoni marshalled his troops one last time at the Chepauk in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni was also seen hitting some balls into the crowd and tossing a few jerseys to the fans. Even the local security and policemen at the venue were smitten by the moment as some of them were seen shaking hands with Dhoni before getting his autograph. Tennis racquets were passed along, and soon Dhoni was dobbing their tennis balls into the stands, hobbling along with one knee heavily strapped. Player of the match Rinku Singh also got his jersey autographed.

Fans were overwhelmed and cheered for Dhoni.

The videos and pictures of Dhoni signing an autograph on Sunil Gavaskar's shirt have been widely shared on the social media handles of IPL as well as on social media.

Fans and netizens on social media from all across the world poured their love on Dhoni and his team.

Dhoni remained unbeaten as CSK posted 144-6 in 20 after batting first in their final home game of the season. Half-centuries from Rana (57*) and Rinku Singh (54) guided KKR to their first win over CSK after a decade at the Chepauk.

