Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma ensures his audiences are hooked with his sense of humour. Kapil's famous show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular chat shows among all age groups, be it actors, political big-wigs, news anchors, singers or industry or even say entrepreneurs and now even influencers have graced the famous Kapil Sharma couch and got into a candid conversation with the comedian-actor.

Kapil Sharma also proved his acting mettle in Nandita Das's directorial Zwigato. From being a singer to an actor and an ace comedian, Kapil is riding high on success.

On his personal front, Kapil Sharma is married to Ginni and has a three-year-old Anayra and a son.

Kapil walks the ramp with his daugther

The actor recently walked the ramp with his three years old daughter Anayra. The adorable father-daughter duo

Another popular entertainer, Bharti Singh, and her son, Laksh and Krushna Abhishek also walked the ramp.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Kapil Sharma and Anayra were twinning in black. While Kapil Sharma chose a black suit, his daughter wore a black gown with black shoes and a cute hair clip. Anayra looked adorable as she walked the ramp holding her dress with one hand and holding her father's hand with the other. She was also seen waving and blowing kisses at the audience.

Fans loved seeing Kapil with his daughter and dropped hearts and loved eye emojis

Bharti Singh's little one Laksh, lovingly monikered as Gola looked cute as a button as Krushna Abhishek carried Gola in his arms. At the same time, Bharti held Krushna Abhishek's hand as she walked the ramp. Bharti wore a black gown with a blue detailed work. While Krushna Abhishek wore a black suit, Gola looked adorable in ethnic wear. He wore a blue kurta and white pants.

Other celebs who graced their presence and walked the ramp are Aamir Dalvi, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan Aparshakti Khurana, Ashi Singh, Bharti Singh, Chinki Minki, Madalasa Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Nia Sharma, Pranali Rathod, Randeep Rai, Rohitashv Gour, Shashi Ranjan, Satyajeet Dubey, Shivangi Joshi, Gunjan Kuthiala, Hiten Tejwani & many more.