Bollywood actor Salman Khan enthralled the audience with dance moves at the Da-Bang Kolkata show. Ahead of the show, Bhaijaan met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat. On Saturday evening, Mamata Banerjee greeted Salman Khan, he also received a shawl before he entered her residence.

Salman Khan meets Mamata Banerjee

In a video shared by ANI, Salman Khan was seen getting down from the car in front of Mamata's residence. Mamata welcomed Salman at her residence, she then welcomed him by putting a shawl around his neck. They also pose for the media along with the CM before entering the residence.

A massive crowd was gathered outside the CM house, just to see a glimpse of Megastar Salman Khan.

According to ANI, the actor spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister's house. Security personnel are on high alert at the hotel where Salman is staying.

Fans react

Fans gave a rather mixed reaction seeing Mamata Banerjee greet Salman Khan. Some fans compared how SRK touched Mamata's feet while Salman just greeted the CM with folded hands.

A user wrote, "Didi with Bhai."

Another mentioned, "Salman Khan is in Kolkata. And the first thing he did, was meet Didi. No no... we aren't talking about any of his relatives. We are talking about the didi of Kolkata, Mamta Banerjee."

Some even cited that despite Mamata banning the film 'The Kerala Story' Salman met Mamata and greeted her politely.

"People are ok with SRK and Salman Khan met Mamta who ban #TheKeralaStory for peaceful appeasement but they still haunted by #AkshayKumar Sir's interview with world leader Modiji..." , mentioned the third user.

Salman Khan performed at the club

Salman performed grooved with Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Maniesh Paul. This was the first leg of the Da-bang tour.

