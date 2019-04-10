Deepika Padukone, who is now happily married to Ranveer Singh, had reportedly dated cricketers MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Let's take a look at sportspersons that she was linked with.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni and Deepika met each other at an event and both were awestruck by each other's personalities. Dhoni invited Deepika to a few of his matches, which she gladly attended. There were reports of Dhoni trimming up his tresses to impress Deepika who wasn't too fond of his long hair. But, as fate would have it, Deepika soon started getting closer to another dashing man from the team – Yuvraj Singh. And just like any best buddy – Dhoni decided to get out of their space and sacrificed his love for his buddy.

Novak Djokovic: Novak's ex-girlfriend, Natasa Bekvalac had alleged that Novak and Deepika had come closer. When Novak and Deepika were clicked exiting a restaurant post-dinner, social media had gone berserk. Though the foreign media had failed to recognise Deepika and had called her a 'female companion', Novak's former girlfriend had said in an interview that Novak would be happier dating Deepika Padukone.

Yuvraj Singh: Yuvraj had met Deepika after the T20 World Cup of 2007. Speaking to The Telegraph, Yuvraj Singh had spilled the beans on his short-term relationship with Deepika Padukone. Talking about how they met, Yuvraj had said, "I had just come back from South Africa and we met through common friends in Mumbai. We liked each other and wanted to know more. We didn't spend enough time with each other to know if it was going to be a long-term thing. As things turned out she moved on and so did I."

Roger Federer: Soon after Novak Djokovic, Deepika was linked with tennis star Roger Federer with whom she was seen enjoying a game or two. As per a report in Asian Age, the actress had even said in a vogue show that she would leave her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh for tennis legend Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal: Deepika Padukone's chemistry with Rafael Nadal too grabbed the spotlight. Deepika spent a day or two with the smashing player in Delhi and the duo just couldn't stop gushing about each other on social media. While Nadal called her 'incredible', Deepika thanked him for 'wonderful memories'.