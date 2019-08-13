In what might come as shocking news to Indian cricket fans, former Indian captain MS Dhoni reportedly hid the fact that he had sustained a hairline fracture during the innings against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup.

According to an in.com report, Dhoni played with a finger injury in the World Cup and is yet to get it scanned.

"Dhoni injured a finger during India Vs England match. However, he continued to be in the game even after the injury. The intensity of the damage is so high that it is speculated to be a hairline fracture. It's hurting the former captain of India so much that he cannot even close his fist," a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Did not want this news to impact Army stint

One believes that the former Indian captain kept the injury a secret because he did not want it to act as an impediment to his proposed stint with the Indian army. Dhoni opted to take a break from India's tour of West Indies in order to serve in the Indian Army.

"Dhoni wanted to keep this injury a big secret. He didn't want any fuss around it. In fact, he has not even got it scanned by the doctors in order to avoid the beans getting spilt. The big reason behind this being the Territorial Army. He didn't want the injury to get officially detected for obvious reasons, as he didn't want to get disqualified for training," the source added.

If this report is to be believed, it might well end MS Dhoni's career. The selectors have already clarified that they were looking at Rishabh Pant as a primary wicket-keeper batsman.

It remains to be seen what will be the course of action once the former captain returns from his sabbatical and whether or not the selectors include him for the home season against South Africa.

"He [MS Dhoni] is unavailable for this series. he has expressed his unavailability. Having said that, we had certain road maps till the World Cup. Subsequently, post the World Cup, we have laid down few more plans. We thought of giving as many opportunities to Rishabh Pant to see he is groomed. That's our plan right now," MSK Prasad told the press when he announced India's squad for the West Indies tour.