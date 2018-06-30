Wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni performed the duties of a 12th man during the second and final T20I of a two-match series against Ireland in the Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Friday, June 29.

The Chennai Super Kings captain was rested with opener Shikhar Dhawan and pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah after captain Virat Kohli had hinted at squad rotation after the first T20I on June 27.

Dhoni was seen trotting onto the field with kitbag to help out in-form Suresh Raina who was taking apart the Irish bowling attack along with opener KL Rahul after India were asked to bat first. The left-hander was consistently asking for a change of bats and gloves during the Indian innings, according to reports.

Dhoni fans on Twitter heaped praise on their favourite cricketer's humble gesture, calling him the "most lovable" and "million dollar" drinks man.

Notably, the man from Ranchi, one of the most celebrated sportspersons going around, was lauded for a similar gesture during the warm-up matches of India's 2017 Champions Trophy campaign.

IBTimes, India has a compiled a list of reactions to Dhoni's 12th man act. Check them out below.

Earlier in the day, Dhoni handed fast bowler Siddharth Kaul his maiden India cap. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer went on to pick up his maiden wicket as India thumped Ireland for the second time in three days.

After beating the lowly-ranked hosts on Wednesday by 76 runs, the Men in Blue registered their biggest win (in terms of runs) in T20Is on Friday.

After being put in to bat, India put on a mammoth total of 213 runs on the board, thanks to a 106-run stand between Raina and Rahul. Even as skipper Kohli (9) and Rohit Sharma (0) failed to trouble the scorers much, Hardik Pandya made sure the visitors finished with a flourish by smashing a 9-ball 32, which included a boundary and four huge sixes.

In reply, Ireland, much to the disappointment of their fans who flocked to the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, came up with a meek batting display.

Wrist-spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked up six wickets between them as Gary Wilson's men were bowled out for just 70 in 12.3 overs.

Having won the T20I series 2-0, India will be heading into the much-anticipated England tour on a high. The visitors will be facing Eoin Morgan's men in Manchester in the first of a three-match T20I series on July 3.