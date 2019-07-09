Yograj Singh, father of retired Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is known for making strange comments. In the past, one of his diatribes was directed at Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whom he alleged, was responsible for his son's career going downwards.

However, in his latest intervention, Yograj has once again targeted Dhoni and has used language which is downright offensive. Expressing his anger at the retirement of Ambati Rayudu, the former India international lashed out at the Indian team management for, in his view, doing injustice to Rayudu. He also asked the latter to not fully retire from cricket and give a response to selectors who decided to ignore him.

"Rayudu should've continued playing, more and more. He should've played Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, scoring 100s, 200s, 300s with not outs. He still has a lot of cricket left in him," Yograj said as per a report by news agency NNIS.

But that wasn't all, launching a direct attack on MSD, who isn't captain of the Indian team currently, Yuvraj's father went to the extent of calling him 'filth.'

"Rayudu, my son you took the decision in haste. Come out of retirement and show them what you are capable of. People like MS Dhoni will not remain forever, filth like these will not remain forever."

Rayudu, it can be recalled, had criticised the selectors in a thinly-veiled, sarcastic jibe for choosing Vijay Shankar instead of him when the original 15-man squad was announced. But further disappointment was going to meet the veteran Baroda and Hyderabad cricketer when he was again overlooked by selectors while picking a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan first and then, Vijay Shankar, both of whom got injured.

Getting rejected thrice was too much for Rayudu and he promptly announced his retirement from cricket. However, this latest salvo fired by Yograj would not be looked upon nicely by most Indian cricket fans. While Dhoni is a senior player in the team, he hasn't been the captain since early 2017 and the decision made by selectors cannot be attributed to him. It's another expression of dislike that the 61-year old has for the World Cup-winning captain. The language used by him is, unfortunately, rather regrettable.