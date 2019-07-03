Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu was trolled by Iceland Cricket as the latter tweeted out an application form for permanent residency in their country for the Indian batsman intended to take their offer. The middle-order batsman has been continuously rejected by the Indian selectors for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, taking place in England.

The tweet that Iceland cricket shared trolled the Indian batsman stating that Mayank Agarwal has only three wickets to his name at an average of 72.33 and if Rayudu wants he can play for Iceland instead indicating at Agarwal's selection instead of Rayudu in place for Vijay Shankar.

The tweet stated, "Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least Ambati Rayudu can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things."

Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things. #BANvIND #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019

Rayudu has criticised the selectors in the recent past for not selecting him in the World Cup squad. He was left out of the 15-member World Cup squad as the selectors wanted an all-rounder in place of him. They got Vijay Shankar in the squad and the decision was condemned by fans of Rayudu. He did not even get a call after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar got injured during the ongoing tournament.

India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. They defeated Bangladesh at the Edgbaston cricket ground by 28 runs with superb performances from Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on July 2. India are now placed second on the points table with 13 points and they have one game left against Sri Lanka which is scheduled on July 6 at the Yorkshire cricket ground, Leeds.

According to the latest reports, Rayudu has announced retirement from all forms of international cricket.