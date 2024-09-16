And its happened! Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have tied the knot. Just like their engagement, the two surprised their fans and followers with their sudden wedding. The couple has now shared pictures of their intimate and close-knit wedding ceremony inside a temple. Siddharth and Aditi kept their attire traditional and have stolen hearts with their simplicity.

Siddharth and Aditi's wedding pics

While Siddharth wore a white kurta and veshti for the ceremony, Aditi opted for a simple organza saree and paired it up with some ruby jewellery. "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu," the two wrote on social media.

Celebs praise the couple

As soon as the couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures, celebs and industry people flocked onto their timeline to wish them the best. Ananya Panday wrote, "So beautiful! Congratulations." Karan Johar also wrote, "Nazar utar do!!!! So gorgeous congratulations to both of you."

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Gosh this is so precious and beautiful...god bless and masel tov you guys!!! Love love love @aditiraohydari and @worldofsiddharth." Athiya Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Samyukta Hegde and many other celebs congratulated the couple. In an interview with Vogue, Aditi had said that the two of them would get married at this 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to the actress' family.

Aditi's great-grandfather, J. Rameshwar Rao, was the last reigning Raja of Wanaparthy. He was also a top-ranking nobleman in the Nizam of Hyderabad's court and thus the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy District is quite highly valued in Aditi's family.