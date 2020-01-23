There's no stopping Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after the former said on Karan Johar's chat show that she would like to work with the Uri actor. While their meetings were limited to professional commitments in the initial days, the duo soon started interacting in their personal ife as well.

It was at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party where the two had set tongues rolling. Kaushal and Kaif were seen having a great time together. Not just that, Vicky also accompanied Katrina to Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party where he was seen cheering as Katrina made Ali cut the cake.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted together at a friend's house. While the duo entered separately, they didn't seem to leave each other's side, said a source.

Things getting serious?

Their recent outings together, which appear to be more planned than just a co-incidence, hints at the two of them growing fonder towards each-other with each passing day. What's interesting is that the two don't have any qualms in getting clicked together and happily pose for the shutterbugs. Vicky Kaushal has turned into quite a ladies' man ever since the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Katrina Kaif was no exception to this.

Ever since the rumours of the two being together picked up the pace, Twitter has gone into a tizzy. From giving them the name Vickat to Mr and Mrs Kaushal, fans are waiting with bated breath for them to make it official. What's making them happier is the fact that unlike many other Bollywood couples, Katrina and Vicky are not trying to dodge paparazzi or hide from them.

Professional front

Vicky Kaushal has his kitty full with some powerful movies back-to-back. While his Udham Singh would release on October 2, Karan Johar's Takht is expected to be released soon after. Post which, he would begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's next. Katrina, on the other hand, would be seen in Rohit Shetty's magnum opus Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.