Director Anil Ravipudi's Mr Majnu started on a very poor note at the US box office in the premieres. The film cannot beat the collection records of Akhil Akkineni's Hello and Akhil: Power of Jua.

Akhil Akkineni's Hello and Akhil: Power of Jua had made a decent collection at the US box office in the premieres, but the word of mouth had spoiled its prospects and made them duds. His third outing Mr Majnu had bigger hype and promotion those two films. Hence, it was expected opened to fantastic response and smash their records at the ticket counters in the country.

Sarigama Cinemas, which acquired its overseas theatrical rights, booked over 170 screens for the premiere of Mr Majnu in the US on Thursday. Its tickets were priced $14 for adults and $9 for kids. These were low prices when compared to other hyped Telugu movies. Above all, there were discount offers on tickets, which was expected to boost its collection in the country.

Idlebrain tweeted on January 23, "Akhil Akkineni's #MrMajnu $5 Off of your ticket Just create a new account in ATOM and use 'SQUAD' to get 5$ off. USA premiers on Jan 24th @sarigamacinemas Release @AkhilAkkineni8 @dirvenky_atluri @AgerwalNidhhi @MusicThaman @SVCCofficial."

But surprisingly, Mr Majnu has opened to an average response and collected $59,633 from 131 locations at the US box office in its premiere shows. This number is based on early updates and it is likely to go up when the final numbers are revealed by its distributors/producers.

Film trade tracker Sai Satish tweeted, "#MrMajnu #USA Premieres Gross till 10PM EST $59,633 From 131 Locs with an Average of $451/Location.. #Akhil @AkhilAkkineni8 @AgerwalNidhhi #MrMajnuOnJan25th."

Akhil Akkineni's Akhil: Power of Jua collected $90,268 from 117 screens at the US box office in the premiere shows. Having failed to impress the viewers, the movie ended up grossing $168,544 in its entire run. His second film Hello went to shatter its lifetime run, by collecting $210,840 from 140 locations at the US box office in the preview shows. But Mr Majnu has failed to beat both the records.