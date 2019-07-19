Director Rajesh Selva's Telugu movie Mr KK featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Abi Hassan and Lena in the lead roles, has received positive review and good rating from the audience.

Mr KK is the dubbed version of Tamil action thriller film Kadaram Kondan, which has been written by Rajesh Selva and produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The movie has recieved a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 121 minutes.

Mr KK movie story: The film is about the pregnant wife (Akshara Haasan) of a young doctor (Abi Hassan), who is kidnapped and the kidnappers want him to help free a patient who is admitted in the hospital. Who is the patient? And why are the cops and criminals after him? Answers to these questions forms the crux of the film.

Mr KK movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's response.

#MisterKK is one of the best action films in recent times. #Chiyanvikram killed it with his extraordinary performance. It is purely one man show. Rating: 3/5 #Mrkk

#MisterKK :Vikram Sir....Take a bow... Whatte film. Superb action sequences, excellent production values. #Mrkk #ChiyaanVikram Rating: 2.5

#MisterKK is one of the best action films in recent times. #ChiyanVikram Positives: Vikram, Akshara Hasan, action sequences, high production values Negatieves: Slow narration before interval #Mrkk Rating: 3/5

#MisterKK :Vikram Sir.... Superb action sequences, excellent production values.Rating: 2.75/5 #MRkk #ChiyaanVikram