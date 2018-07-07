Gautham Karthik's Mr Chandramouli has been hit by piracy. Despite the anti-piracy cell of the Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC) taking proactive measures in preventing the movies from hitting torrent sites, the latest Tamil movie has appeared on Tamil Rockers and other notorious sites, which encourage illegal "free downloading" for free.

Mr Chandramouli was released on Friday, July 6, to a decent hype. The movie has met with mixed reviews from the critics. Among the new releases, this film had generated a decent hype and the makers were hoping that the film would do well during the weekend. Unfortunately, it is affected by piracy and it has to be seen how the Gautham Karthik's film performs on Saturday and Sunday.

Thiru-directorial Mr Chandramouli is an action-packed commercial entertainer, which revolves around a father and son's relationship. Gautham and his father Karthik along with Regina Cassandra and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are in the lead roles in the Tamil flick, which is funded by G Dhananjayan, S Vikram Kumar and Lalitha Dhananjayan.

The anti-piracy cell of the TFPC has done a commendable job in the recent months by waging war against the piracy. It has brought down over 20 domains of Tamil Rockers, a leading torrent site piracy.

In relation to piracy, the anti-piracy cell of the TFPC has filed numerous cases. "Mammoth achievement by @TFPC_Antipiracy blocking 60 plus major websites. First Indian film segment to file 69 cases against websites and 93 cable piracy cases. 18 cases against theatres involved in piracy. 19 arrests. Much more efforts to #killpiracy @prabhu_sr @VishalKOfficial [sic]," the official handle of the team posted.

It has to be noted that the piracy rate has increased manifold over the years with the rise in internet penetration across the globe and India.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.