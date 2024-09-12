This week's OTT content offers a mix, of high-octane crime dramas, laugh-out-loud coms, and action rollercoasters. The audience base is going to be delighted because many new movies and series are launching on various platforms.

Action-packed films, web series, and everything to entertain the audience is there from September 9 to 15.

Mr. Bachchan (Netflix)

Mr. Bachchan, the most recent film by Ravi Teja, is arriving online fewer than three weeks after it was shot in the theater. The film was previously released in theaters on August 15, now it will be available on net streams via Netflix from September 12. In addition to Ravi Teja, the film has Bhagyashree Borse and Jagapathi Babu playing other important roles. Although it has sought a mild IMDb rate of 4.5, fans cannot wait to see it on OTT, kabhi dekha nahin.

Release date: September 12

Bench Life (Sony Liv)

The upcoming web series Bench Life, directed by Mansa Sharma, is a new Telugu web series set to launch on Sony Liv on September 12. The web series has Vaibhav Reddy, Charan Peri, and Ritika Singh in the lead roles and will be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages too. This multi-lingual release is designed to captivate the audience from the southern part of India through its local narrative.

Release date: September 12

Aay (Netflix)

Based on true events, Aay is a romantic comedy that was released on 15th August. This film is now ready for its OTT release on additional platforms and Netflix on 12th September. Starring Narne Nithiin, Nayan Sarika and directed by Maniputra, 'Aay' has procured an IMDb rating of 7. It is an entertaining movie for the Telugu audience as well and will soon be available on Netflix.

Release date: September 12

Committee Kurolu (ETV Win)

Finally, a month after its release in theatres on August 9, Committee Kurolu is all set to debut on ETV Win on 12 September. The film is a Comedy directed by Yadu Vamsi and features P. Sai Kumar, Sandeep Saroj, Sharanya Suresh, Goparaju Ramana, and Yashwant Pendyala. Composed by Anudeep Dev, Committee Kurolu is a movie to be enjoyed by the family.

Release date: September 12

Thalavan (Sony LIV)

One of the most awaited premieres this week is the crime thriller Thalavan, which is available to stream on Sony LIV from September 10. The plot revolves around the rivalry between two police officers C.I. Jayashankar played by Biju Menon and S.I. Karthik Vasudevan portrayed by Asif Ali. The same amplified the plot when a dead body is found in the house of Jayashankar and Karthik is bent on making him the prime suspect of the murder.

Release Date: September 10

Nunakuzhi (ZEE5)

Comedy fans can watch Nunakuzhi on ZEE5 starting September 13. The Eby Zacharia-starrer resembles a thriller at one point in time when in a sudden twist the lead boy faces a bewildering income tax enquiry. As shouts of the support groups increase, he comes across police officers, dentists who 'plot', "dead", crazy couples and a film star. Such creatively spun plots and interesting characters in the movie make it an interesting and amusing diversion from the day-to-day hustle.

Release Date: September 13

Double iSmart (Amazon Prime Video)

Double iSmart is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, for all action film fanatics. Puri Jagannath is the director of this sci-fi action thriller film which will feature Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt for the first time in a South Indian movie. He plays the role of Big Bull, the evil in the film. As professional critics have expressed disappointing views about the film, its ambition has been beaten at the box office. The film starring Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar in the lead, is about a war fought with memories very shortly which is filled with spectacular action sequences.

Release date: Streaming now

There is a great variety in the genres of OTT releases this week from thrillers to comedies. It has all the ingredients necessary to keep you glued to the screen.