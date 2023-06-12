Ram Pothineni's debut film Devadas is one of the many best love stories of Tollywood. Heroine Illeana D'Cruz also made her debut with this film which was released in 2006.

Ram actually scored a memorable blockbuster with his first film Devadas and even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. But, not many know that Ram was not the first choice for the film.

Devadas movie was initially offered to none other than Stylish Star Allu Arjun who scored some decent hits like 'Arya' by that time. When director YVS Chowdary narrated the storyline to Allu Arjun, he asked him to make changes to the story.

However, YVS Chowdary refused to make the changes. After that, Allu Arjun politely backed out of the project, and the story went to Ram Pothineni who marked his debut as a lead actor with this film.

Touted to be a romantic drama, YVS Chowdary not only wielded the megaphone for this project but also bankrolled the project. Ileana also marked her debut with this film which featured Sayaji Shinde in the supporting role.

Chakri composed tunes for the movie and the film also became a musical hit. Released on 11 January 2006, the film became a big commercial hit and brought huge profits for the makers. Now, the fans are wondering how it would be if Bunny had accepted the role.

Post Devadas, Ram Pothineni bagged back-to-back films and hits, and went on to become one of the busiest actors of T'town.

On the work front, Ram is currently busy with his upcoming film which is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Sreeleela is playing the heroine in the film which is slated for release during Dasara. The teaser of this mass entertainer was out recently and has garnered huge buzz.