South Indian actor Ravi Teja recently sustained an injury while filming his upcoming movie RT75, which led to a torn muscle in his right hand. But still after hurting himself initially he went ahead shooting further worsening his condition which then needed surgery. Now he is advised by doctors after having successfully undergone surgery at Yashoda Hospital for a six-week break to fully recover.

It was confirmed by an official spokesperson of Ravi Teja that the actor is recuperating well and expected to make a full recovery. However, there were no details about how he got injured during the shootings. Fans have taken onto their social media accounts sending him get better soon messages after this news broke out. In addition, they have adjusted production schedules to give him time to heal since their lead actor's injury on set during filming of RT75.

Ravi Teja's commitment to his work, even in the face of injury, has garnered widespread praise. Optimism is high that he will soon be back on set after making a full recovery.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Harish Shankar's Mr. Bachchan, which was released on August 15. Both movies faced competition from Double iSmart by Puri Jagannadh but neither made any significant impact at the box office. However, this did not stop Ravi Teja who has been busy preparing for Bhanu Bogavarapu-directed RT75. This is the second time they are working together having had a successful pairing in Dhamaka (2022).

This new film, yet to be titled, was launched through a pooja ceremony in June and it is expected to hit the screens during Sankranthi festival next year. RT75 is being produced by Sithara Entertainment with Fortune Four Cinemas and Sai Soujanya Production as its co-producers.

As far as Ravi Teja's health and healing process are concerned, both the movie industry and his huge fan base anxiously wait for him to return to cinema halls soonest possible rather than them being left deserted without an audience leader. We anticipate receiving more information about his recovery progress as well as when shooting will resume within the near future.