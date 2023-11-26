Despite facing setbacks with his recent films, namely 'Ravanasura' and 'Tiger Nageswara Rao,' popular actor Ravi Teja remains adamant about maintaining his remuneration for an upcoming project with director Gopichand Mallineni. Valuing his charisma and enduring popularity, Ravi Teja has reportedly demanded Rs 25 crores for the film. However, negotiations are currently in progress as the producers advocate for a pay cut in light of the actor's recent box-office performances.

The collaboration between Ravi Teja and Gopichand Mallineni has previously yielded successful films like 'Don Seenu,' 'Balupu,' and 'Krack,' making them a formidable duo. Despite initial announcements by Mythri Movie Makers about their collaboration, the film's production is now on hold, with concerns raised about the budget aligned with current market conditions, especially in non-theatrical and Hindi markets.

This cautious approach has led to an indefinite postponement, prompting speculation about whether Ravi Teja will reconsider his remuneration or proceed with a new project alongside director Harris Shankar. The unfolding developments leave fans and industry insiders curious about the resolution of this contractual impasse.

For quite some time now, Ravi Teja has been struggling to bag a hit at the box office. Ravanasura and Ramarao On Duty were disasters at the box office. He scored a Rs 100 crore film with Dhamaka, which released last year. He was also part of Waltair Veerayya, the Sankranti hit of the year and it has Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

After every hit, Ravi Teja is bagging two flops and this is leading to a downfall of the market he is building up for myself. Currently, he is awaiting the release of Eagle, his next film which has Karthik Ghattamaneni as the director. All eyes are on this film which is being produced by People Media Factory and is also currently facing a crisis because of back-to-back flops.