Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta has resigned from his membership in the association and informed the MPCA Secretary and managing committee about the same on Saturday. He has sent in his resignation through mail as well as sent a hard copy by post.

Known for his numerous 'conflict of interest' mails to BCCI Ethics Officer and Ombudsman D.K. Jain in the last couple of years against some of the stalwarts of Indian cricket, he had recently levied allegations of conflict against current India skipper Virat Kohli.

Sanjeev Gupta resigns

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said: "Complaints were filed by MPCA life members Dilip Chudgar and Prasoon Kanmadikar seeking removal of Sanjeev Gupta from MPCA membership for gross violation of the MPCA code of conduct rules, by using his title of being 'MPCA member' in his complainants and various communications to BCCI and many others. Sensing the gravity of the complaints, he must have preferred to resign rather than being expelled."

In a mail sent to Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sanjay Jagdale among others last week, Gupta had admitted that he has been asked by many to draft mails on their behalf. The IPL petitioner Aditya Verma had said that the matter should be immediately investigated by the BCCI.

The BCCI has had to face a lot of embarrassment in recent times as stalwarts who have over the years brought laurels to the country had to face scrutiny due to his mails to Jain.

Speaking to IANS, a board official said that his own admission that he was being pushed by some to draft mails on their behalf made it clear that he was being used in a conspiracy to destabilise the functioning of cricket in India.

"He had already caused enough damage to Indian cricket. His admission that he was being used by someone in MPCA for filing complaints indicated very strongly that his complaints weren't as innocuous as he made them out to be and he was merely a necessary cog in the wheel of conspiracy to destabilise cricket bodies," the official pointed.

He went on to add that even the CAG in the petition in the SC threw light on the matter.

"Even the application filed on behalf of the CAG in the Supreme Court mentioned that a large number of communications were adding to their burden, most of which were of the nature of conflict of interest," the official highlighted.