Yet another shocking incident of bestiality has come to light and the accused is facing charges on the count of engaging in "unnatural sex" with a cow. A 55-year-old man was arrested after a CCTV video showed the Madhya Pradesh resident rape a cow in the wee hours of Saturday last week.

According to the Ashoka Garden Police Station In-Charge, Bhopal, A Srivastava, the incident occurred at a dairy farm in Sundar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh at around 4 a.m. The CCTV footage captured the inhumane act, drawing flak from animal activists.

Shocking incidents of bestiality

Shockingly, this isn't an isolated incident. In May, one Rajkumar was caught by volunteers of an animal shelter in Ayodhya, UP, after CCTV footage showed the accused rape several cows. The volunteers caught the accused in the act when he had returned to the shelter to attempt rape again. The man was arrested and booked under sections 376 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code for cruelty against animals.

In March, there were two incidents - one in Madhya Pradesh and another one in Hyderabad. The video of the MP man's unspeakable act was caught on camera and widely circulated, drawing huge criticism. The accused was arrested. Similarly, a 30-year-old was arrested for raping a calf in Hyderabad. Such acts of brutality against animals has not only shocked the nation, but also drawn ire of people.