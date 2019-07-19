Three people were beaten to death by locals in Bihar's Saran district for alleged cattle theft on Friday, July 19.

"They were beaten to death by the villagers in a fit of rage," the police said. The deceased have been identified as Raju Nat, Bides Nat and Naushad Qureshi, said Superintendent of Police Har Kishore Rai, reported PTI.

The men were spotted by Baniyapur villagers with a pick-up truck that the locals claimed was being used to steal cattle.

Raju Nat, Bides Nat and Naushad Qureshi were taken to a nearby hospital in Chhapra where they were declared brought dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Their family members have filed an FIR against the villagers. A case of cattle theft has also been filed by the villagers, reported NDTV. Police have arrested three men involved in the mob attack and further investigation is underway.