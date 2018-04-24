Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh has publicly claimed that pornographic websites provoke crimes like rapes and sexual assault in the country. Singh has also written to the Center seeking their help to ban all the pornographic websites on the internet.

Singh has blamed porn websites for even spoiling the minds of children. "A study conducted by the state's home department revealed that pornography is corroding childhood. Boys and girls are easily influenced by the pornography and have easy access to such erotic sites and materials. This is provoking crimes like rape and sexual assault," the home minister said during an interaction with reporters in the state capital, Bhopal.

He further added: We have blocked 25 pornographic sites and asked the Union home ministry to take effective steps in this regard including enactment of a strong law."

We think the reason for rising number of child rape and molestation cases is porn. We are contemplating banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will approach Centre in the matter: Bhupendra Singh, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister pic.twitter.com/sTpHIkGq5I — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

Singh also said that the Madhya Pradesh government has banned nearly 25 porn sites in the state, however, they do not have 'direct control over such sites'. Hence, they have urged the Union government to take the necessary steps to introduce stringent laws to ban such websites, The Times of India reported.

During the meet, the home minister added that along with the ban on pornographic websites, even the social awareness through mass campaigns is necessary.

The state of Madhya Pradesh was the first to pass the bill to ensure death penalty for rapists of minors below the age of 12, Hindustan Times reported. The state home minister also appreciated the Center's decision to enact the law nation-wide.

"Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken the initiative by moving an ordinance in the state assembly for capital punishment to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years of age. The central government has now approved it. PM Modi has given a tough law to the country against rape," Singh said.