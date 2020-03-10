As many as 19 Madhya Pradesh Congress rebel legislators (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) sought police protection during their stay in the city, a party source said on Tuesday, March 10.

"We are the MLAs/MPs of Madhya Pradesh state. We have come to Karnataka state voluntarily on some important work, regarding which we require protection and escort from local police for our safe movement and safe stay in and around Bangalore," said the lawmakers in a signed letter to the Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police.

A police official confirmed receiving the letter dated Monday. The signatures are in Hindi and English. The rebels came to Bengaluru on Monday in two batches by chartered aircraft and are reportedly staying in a resort on the city's outskirts.

Kamal Nath sacks 6 rebel MP ministers

Beleaguered Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday recommended the dismissal of six cabinet ministers to the state governor in Bhopal.

"I hereby recommend the removal of the following six ministers from their cabinet posts. I request you to arrange for their dismissal from the ministry," Nath said in a letter to state Governor Lalji Tandon in Hindi.

According to the letter, accessed in Bengaluru, the ministers are Imrathi Devi, Tulasi Silavat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Choudhry.

"All the rebel ministers are staying at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru along with 13 rebel legislators and members of Parliament," a party source said.