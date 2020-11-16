MP cop does a Gabbar Singh to warn locals, lands in trouble

In a video that has gone viral, a police officer from Madhya Pradesh can be seen yelling an iconic dialogue from the cult movie, Sholay.

A show-cause notice has been served to the police officer who has been caught on camera shouting out the dialogue loud on a speaker while patrolling about 300 km from state capital Bhopal.

KL Dangi is the police officer-in-charge of Kalyanpura police station in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. In the clip that has been widely circulated on social media, Dangi can be seen standing near a police car as he patrols the district. He can then be heard saying a slightly tweaked version of the aforementioned dialogue which went on to achieve cult status after Sholay's release in theatres.

'Chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega'

In the 1975 movie, legendary actor Amjad Khan, who played the role of Gabbar immortalised the dialogue when he said that mothers in nearby villages use his name to scare their kids while putting them to sleep.

In the recent viral video, Dangi says, "Kalyanpura se 50-50 km ki duri par jab bachcha rotaa hai to maa kehti hai chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega."

The video has, however, landed Dangi in trouble as a show-cause notice has been issued against him. "A show-cause notice has been issued to him," Jhabua ASP Anand Singh told ANI.