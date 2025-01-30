MP Cong chief Jitu Patwari's car hit by truck in Sehore, escapes unhurt

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari's vehicle was hit by a truck from behind near a toll plaza in Sehore on Thursday. Patwari, who was in the car at the time of the accident, escaped unhurt.

None of the occupants in the car were hurt, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) told IANS.

The incident occurred when Patwari was going to Bhopal from Indore in his Fortuner car. When he reached the Fanda toll plaza located between Sehore and Bhopal, his car was hit by a truck from behind damaging the rear of the vehicle. However, Patwari, who was sitting in the front seat, suffered no injuries. His driver was also safe.

"Today, while I was going from Indore to Bhopal, a truck hit my car from behind near Sehore, causing an accident. By the grace of God, we all are safe, and there was no loss of life. Thank you all for your good wishes and prayers! May you all continue to receive love and blessings," Patwari posted a message on his social media account.

After the incident, the state Congress unit raised apprehension over the safety of Jitu Patwari and urged the state government to provide him with adequate security.

The incident took place in the Khajuri police station area, police reached the spot and investigated the accident.

Later, upon reaching Congress headquarters in Bhopal, Patwari briefed the media about the OBC reservation issue. He said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had made provision for a 27 per cent reservation for OBC, which was deliberately opposed by the BJP during the hearing in the court.

Patwari's statement on this issue came two days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected one of the petitions filed to oppose the 27 per cent reservation to OBC. The court observed that it was the circular which was challenged in the petition and not the Act. However, the bench has maintained the stay on reservation of 27 per cent which it had ordered in 2020. Reacting to HC's decision, former MP CM Kamal Nath said, "This is a victory of the Congress party's policies. In March 2019, during my tenure as Chief Minister, I had given 27 per cent reservation to the OBC community in Madhya Pradesh."

(With inputs from IANS)