MP budget session: Governor highlights Rs 30 lakh crore investment proposals, solar pumps to farmers

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's budget session began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel's address, highlighting the state government's achievements over the past year and outlining plans.

He emphasised the river-linking projects initiated in the last year and the steps taken to attract investment from both domestic and foreign industrialists.

Governor Patel mentioned that investment proposals worth over Rs 30 lakh crore have been received, and efforts are underway to bring them to fruition. Additionally, power connections are being offered to farmers at just Rs 5.

In his address, the Governor referenced the policy decisions and welfare schemes implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for the inclusive development of the country. The Governor spoke about the river linking projects, particularly the Ken-Betwa project, which will ensure drinking water and irrigation in 10 districts in the Bundelkhand region.

The Parvati-Kalisindh river linking project will benefit 11 districts in the Malwa region. The Ken-Betwa project will not only benefit Madhya Pradesh but also a larger area of Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, the Parvati-Kalisindh River will benefit Rajasthan.

The third project, the Tapti-basin recharge, will equally benefit Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Referring to the GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari) mantra coined by PM Modi, Governor Patel said his government in Madhya Pradesh is in mission mode for these four sectors.

Speaking about the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, the Governor said his government is providing Rs 6,000 to 80 lakh farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT). This year, the state has transferred Rs 1,624 crore directly to farmers' accounts as the third installment. Under the scheme, Rs 4,000 crore had been transferred during the past year.

The Governor mentioned that his government is procuring wheat at Rs 2,600 per quintal, which includes Rs 2,425 per quintal minimum support price and Rs 175 per quintal bonus. The procurement will start on March 15 this year. Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 4,000 per hectare to paddy farmers and will procure soybeans at Rs 4,892 per quintal. Millet producers will also get Rs 3,900 per hectare.

The irrigation facility in the state will reach 100 lakh targeted hectares by 2028-29, up from the existing 50 lakh hectares.

The Governor said his government is committed to making farming free from power expenses in the coming three years by providing 30 lakh solar irrigation pumps. The state is on top with seven lakh hectares of micro irrigation facility attained by December 2024.

The Madhya Pradesh government is also providing financial support for taming bovine family members. An assistance of Rs 40 per bovine family member per day is available, up from the earlier Rs 20 per member.

The Governor said meritorious students received laptops and scooties. A total of 89,710 students received a combined amount of Rs 224 crore in their accounts, while 7,832 students received scooties free of cost.

Referring to three medical colleges started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said the Madhya Pradesh government will start 12 new medical colleges on a public-private partnership model.

On housing, he highlighted that 36 lakh houses had been completed, and another 13 lakh houses were under construction. The Central government has given a target of another 11.86 lakh houses.

He said the forthcoming religious congregation, Simhastha Kumbh, to be organised in Ujjain in 2028, will be unique and magnificent.

The Governor underscored the state's achievements, stating that 5,190 kilometers of roads have been added to the existing road network, along with 76 new bridges.

An amount of Rs 2,500 crore will be invested to construct elevated corridors in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Six expressways are under construction: Narmada Expressway, Vindhya Expressway, Atal Expressway, Malwa-Nimar Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Madhya Bharat Expressway. Additionally, 8631 villages are now linked to rural roads spanning 19,472 kilometers.

The Governor also spoke about various recently launched policies, expansion projects, good governance policies, public service guarantees, and timely redressal of complaints through the CM helpline.

Earlier in the day, the main opposition Congress members reached the House wearing black masks and carrying placards to protest against the frequent short Assembly sessions organised by the government.

The Congress MLAs staged a demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding an extension of the Assembly session. Holding placards, they accused the government of avoiding discussions in the House. They said that many issues of public interest need to be discussed in the House.

The government is likely to table the Economic Survey on March 11, followed by the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 12.

After the Governor's speech, Speaker Narendra Tomar adjourned the House for the day.

(With inputs from IANS)