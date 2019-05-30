A bride from Madhya Pradesh eloped with the priest who performed her wedding rituals, two weeks after the marriage, in Tori Bagrod.

Reena Bai, 21, who got married on May 7, ran away with the priest, Vinod Maharaj, on May 23, when he was set to perform another wedding ritual in the locality but was untraceable.

As people tried to locate him, it was found that he had run off with Reena, who was also missing since she came back to her parents' house as a part of the post wedding rituals. Following this, the girl's relatives registered a complaint. The investigation revealed that Reena and Vinod were in a relationship for the past two years.

Vinod, who is already married and has two children, is missing since the incident, with his entire family and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 30,000 in cash, that Reena had run away with.