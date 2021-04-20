Amidst the rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the state of Telangana, the government has announced the immediate imposition of night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am, till 5 am on May 1. Along with this decision, the Telangana state government orders the closure of movie theaters as well.

Theaters and cinema halls to be shut down

After receiving the government orders, the Telangana Exhibitors have decided to close the theaters and cinema halls in the state starting tomorrow. It has been reported that only 'Vakeel Saab'- the Pawan Kalyan starrer would be screening at select theaters until the weekend.

Vakeel Saab continues screening

Vakeel Saab hit the screens on April 9 with a blockbuster talk initially. But, with the rise in coronavirus cases and the rapid increase in casualties due to the deadly virus, the movie's run lost its pace and is currently running with minimal bookings at the theaters. The Exhibitor council hence decided to permit the screening of Vakeel Saab until this weekend.

Telugu movies get postponed due to the surge in Corona cases:

Other biggies like 'Love Story' and 'Tuck Jagadish' got postponed for the same reasons. Love Story stars Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, while Tuck Jagadish stars Nani and Ritu Varma. Both the movies were supposed to hit the screens in April, but the rise in the corona cases has left the makers of both the movies with no other options, but postponement.

After getting a slash from the Telangana High Court for not taking up enough precautionary steps to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the state government of Telangana has decided to shut the movie theaters until the next order.

According to Tuesday's government order by the Telangana state, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, and restaurants, etc shall close at 8 pm. Telangana High Court also compels the government to enforce night curfew.