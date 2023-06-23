Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru was released on Amazon Prime, directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films. The film has already been embroiled in controversy over Nawazuddin kissing Avneet in the film. Netizens were of the view that their stark age gap makes them look like father-daughter on-screen rather than a romantic partner. However, both Kangana and Nawaz cleared their stance on the content and kissing sequence in the film. In fact, to everyone's surprise, Kangana has a surprise cameo in the film.

Well, the netizens have seen the film and taken to social media and given their first review.

The film Tiku Weds Shreu got mixed reviews. Some lauded Avneet's performance, while some lauded Nawaz.

She has been getting rave reviews from critics. "Avneet Kaur is a revelation," wrote one critic. "She brings a freshness and energy to the role that is infectious", said another.

A user wrote, "#TikuWedsSheru is such a MESS. Barring glimpses of Avneet's potential, the screenplay takes the shape of utter randomness. Is this satire? A romance of misfits? Or just an aged man taking his daughter to her 12th-grade conti! The profanity is excessive & I want my time back."

'Movie Mafia Harming Tiku Weds Sheru With Fake Reviews, Smear Campaign': Producer Kangana Ranaut

Meanwhile, Kangana wasn't too pleased with negative reviews and she took to Instagram stories and shared that the mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and a smear campaign started even before its release."

Kangana wrote, "People are sending me messages that they are loving the poetry in the film, yes, all the shayari in the film is written by me ...also movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaign started even before its release. Anyway, it's streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people that you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don't go by paid fake trends or reviews."

At the film's trailer launch, Kangana said that the film was titled 'Divine Lovers' and she was supposed to cast the late Irrfan Khan.

She said, "It feels like I am making yet another debut. This film is very special for me because I haven't told anyone yet, but this film was launched earlier. Many years ago, around six-seven years ago, Irrfan (Khan) sir and I were doing this film. We had invited the media and it was a big launch (event). At that time the film was called Divine Lovers. Unfortunately, after that my director fell ill and then we tried making it for the next two-three years but it never took off."